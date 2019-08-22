Dwayne Johnson announces that Ballers will end with season 5 on HBO

Game over.
Dwayne Johnson has announced that season 5 of Ballers, which premieres Sunday, will be the final installment of the hit HBO comedy.
“Cheers to our FINAL SEASON of @HBO’s BALLERS 🥃,” Johnson wrote on Instagram, alongside a video message to fans. “My heart 🖤 is full of gratitude to all of you for rockin’ with us every season.”
The news isn’t a surprise considering Johnson’s busy schedule and the growing profile of costar John David Washington, whom Johnson previously said an emotional goodbye to.
Ballers follows Spencer Strasmore (Johnson), a former NFL player, who, after going broke himself, becomes a financial adviser to make sure the same doesn’t happen to a new generation of athletes.
While you mourn the ending of the series, check out EW’s timely investigation into who the biggest baller on Ballers is.
Ballers season 5 premieres Sunday at 10:30 p.m. ET.
Related content:
- Danny McBride’s Righteous Gemstones family were the show’s antagonists, until he had a revelation
- Adam DeVine hates his Righteous Gemstones character — but loves playing him
- Who in Fast & Furious is the fastest and furiousest? An EW investigation
|type
|
|seasons
|
|Genre
|Premiere
|
|Performers
|Network
|Complete Coverage
Comments