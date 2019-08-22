Conan O'Brien consulted the Property Brothers about buying Greenland

Conan type TV Show Network TBS Genre Late Night

Who better to weigh in on the drama around President Donald Trump and Greenland than the Property Brothers?

Well, actually, a lot of people probably. But Conan O’Brien saw this more as a real estate story and decided to get their advice.

As the comic late-night host laid out, Trump made it known that he wants the U.S. to purchase Greenland, a semi-autonomous Danish territory. Mette Frederiksen, the prime minister of Denmark, called the notion “absurd.” That prompted Trump to postpone his planned trip to Denmark, which had been at the invitation of Queen Margrethe II, the country’s head of state. Trump then called Frederiksen “nasty” for her response.

In short, “the whole thing is a big f—ing mess,” O’Brien said. What’s not a mess is this segment with Jonathan and Drew Scott.

O’Brien wanted their expertise on whether Greenland would actually be a good property investment, so he called them up.

“It’s all about location,” Drew said. “I checked it out and your nearest neighbors are Canada and Iceland, and they’re both pretty quiet.”

Andrew had some structural suggestions that involve knocking out a glacier and maybe some mountains to put in a fire pit and kitchen island.

O’Brien is actually headed to Greenland to film a special episode, so he’ll have plenty of time to mull this all over.

