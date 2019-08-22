Brandon Routh and Courtney Ford are leaving DC's Legends of Tomorrow

Image zoom Bettina Strauss/The CW

Brandon Routh and Courtney Ford will be exiting DC’s Legends of Tomorrow as series regulars during the CW superhero show’s upcoming fifth season, EW has confirmed.

Routh has been with Legends as a series regular from the beginning, continuing his role as Ray Palmer/the Atom from the Arrow and The Flash, which are also part of the Arrowverse franchise. Ford, who is married to Routh, joined Legends of Tomorrow in the recurring role of Nora Dahrk in season 3 and became a regular in season 4.

“Brandon and Courtney have been invaluable members of the Legends family,” executive producers Phil Klemmer, Grianne Godfree, and Keto Shimizu said in a statement to Deadline. “They have always brought a level passion and collaboration to their characters and to the show — both on and off the screen — that we deeply admire and for which we are eternally grateful.”

Due to the time-traveling nature of the series, several principal cast members have cycled out as their character arcs concluded. Past cast members have included Victor Garber, Arthur Darvill, Franz Drameh, and Wentworth Miller.

But viewers may not have seen the last of Ray and Nora.

“Of course, when we have had main characters in the past whose journeys take them away from the Waverider, it’s never truly goodbye,” Klemmer, Godfree and Shimizu said. “We love these characters and hope to check in with them in future seasons, to see how life off the ship has transformed them for better or worse.”

Season 5 of Legends of Tomorrow will premiere in January.

With reporting by Sydney Bucksbaum.

