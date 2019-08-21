What to Watch on Wednesday: A potential stalker grows creepily closer to one of the BH90210 stars

Image zoom

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Facebook Watch, and elsewhere. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).

Hyperdrive

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Series Debut

American Ninja Warrior meets Fast and Furious in this reality/competition series produced by Academy Award winner Charlize Theron where elite street racers from across the globe take on a 100-acre automobile obstacle course. While it seems like an odd project for Theron, she’s done her fair share of racing flicks ranging from Fast & Furious 9 and The Italian Job to Mad Max: Fury Road. “I love the speed,” Theron tells EW. “Something about driving fast just gives you an adrenaline rush you can’t get anywhere else.” Accordingly, we’ve got a hunch that Hyperdrive will be a whirlwind of a reality/competition show you can’t get anywhere else, either. —Daniel Menegaz

Related content:

BH90210

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on Fox

Personal lives start to complicate the reboot Tori is trying so hard to get made — she already has network approval, but now there’s a big issue between Jason (and then Ian) and the writer, and there’s the little matter of not being able to get in touch with Shannen. With the stars back in the spotlight, Jennie takes up the studio’s offer for extra security — but she’s off to a rocky start with her new bodyguard (sorry, it’s not Richard Madden). And Brian gets a new assistant — but he may end up regretting his decision once he finds out who the guy really is. And the cast meets up with a familiar face … for a group therapy session. Hi, Mrs. Walsh! —Gerrad Hall

Related content:

Songland

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on NBC

There might be such a thing as a broken heart on this week’s Songland as country quintet Old Dominion stops by, seeking a song to soundtrack a new Jeep commercial. As usual, a slate of undiscovered songwriters will pitch their work to the band, each mentored by one of three experienced writer-producers. Ultimately, though, only one song will prove victorious – and underscore the virtues of the latest sport utility vehicle. —Tyler Aquilina

Related content:

What Else to Watch

Streaming

American Factory — Netflix

Four Weddings and a Funeral — Hulu

Harlots — Hulu

8 p.m.

America’s Got Talent — NBC

9 p.m.

Mountain Monsters (season premiere) — Travel Channel

Ghost Hunters (seasons premiere) — A&E

10 p.m.

Psychic Kids (series debut) — A&E

*times are ET and subject to change