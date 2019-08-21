The Mandalorian to show 'darker, freakier' side of Star Wars

The Mandalorian type TV Show Network Disney+ Genre Sci-fi

We know all about “the dark side and the light.”

But what about the freaky?

Jon Favreau says his Disney+ Star Wars series The Mandalorian will explore a lesser-seen side of the galaxy far, far away.

“There’s a certain look that the Mandalorian lead character has, there’s a size that the spaceship is, there’s a scale that lines up with the original trilogy,” the showrunner told The Hollywood Reporter in a new interview. “I’m trying to evoke the aesthetics of not just the original trilogy [and] not just the first film, but the first act of the first film. What was it like on Tatooine? What was going on in that cantina? That has fascinated me since I was a child, and I love the idea of the darker, freakier side of Star Wars, the Mad Max aspect of Star Wars.”

Image zoom François Duhamel/Lucasfilm

The first trailer for The Mandalorian is expected this weekend out of the D23 fan expo in Anaheim.

The Lion King director added that he was attracted to the project because “there’s an opportunity to tell a story that’s bigger than television, but you don’t have the same expectations that a big holiday release has, which to me isn’t that type of Star Wars that comes out of me. The type of Star Wars that I’m inspired to tell is a smaller thing with new characters.”

The Mandalorian stars Pedro Pascal (Game of Thrones, Narcos) and takes place a few years “after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order” and follows “a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic.”

There will be eight episodes in the debut season, which will premiere Nov. 12 on Disney’s new streaming service.

