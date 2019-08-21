A new Lego-themed animated Jurassic World prequel is coming our way.

Nickelodeon has unveiled the first promo for its miniseries Lego Jurassic World: Legend of Isla Nublar and announced a Sept. 14 premiere date.

The 13-part production is set in 2012, three years before the events of the 2015 blockbuster, and follows animal behaviorist Owen Grady and Assistant Manager of Park Operations Claire Dearing (characters played in the films by Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, respectively, though both are voiced by different actors for this animated series) as they arrive on Isla Nublar and face off with runaway dinosaurs. There’s also a saboteur in their midst with a connection to the park’s past, who is on a hunt for a legendary treasure and could destroy the venue forever.

Another prequel, Lego Jurassic World: The Secret Exhibit Part 1 and Part 2 is set to debut on Sunday.

The shows — which are the product of a partnership between Universal Brand Development, the Lego Group, and Nickelodeon — will be available to watch on the Nick App, Nick On Demand, and Nickelodeon’s YouTube channel.

Related content: