Watch Lucy Liu get flirty and make out in a 'mobile sex den' in exclusive Why Women Kill clip

“There’s no way I’m getting into your mobile sex den.”

Lucy Liu‘s Simone says what we’re all thinking when her younger lover, Tommy (Leo Howard), proposes they hop in for some fun in EW’s exclusive clip from Thursday’s new episode of Why Women Kill. Tommy planned to woo her in his catering van, and his charms are harder to resist than Simone expected — even with the pastrami smells wafting in the cramped vehicle.

Created by Marc Cherry (Desperate Housewives), the CBS All Access series debuted Aug. 15. The dark comedy explores marriage, infidelity, and women’s rights through the lens of three protagonists through the ages.

It features Ginnifer Goodwin as 1960s housewife Beth Ann, Liu as socialite Simone in the ’80s, and Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Taylor, a high-powered lawyer in 2019. Each woman’s relationship is bubbling with lies and betrayals, with the pilot teasing that these strains could culminate in deadly consequences.

In the upcoming episode, Simone turns to her best friend Naomi’s (Katie Finneran) son, Tommy, for comfort after finding out her husband Karl (Jack Davenport) has let his adulterous ways leak publicly. Additionally, the normally prudish Beth Ann tries to spice up her marriage. And Eli (Reid Scott) gets the opportunity to live out his sexual fantasy, but his happiness is short-lived when he realizes there’s more to the “casual” relationship between his wife Taylor and her lover Jade (Alexandra Daddario) than he thought.

The new episode of Why Women Kill premieres Thursday at 3 a.m. ET on CBS All Access.

