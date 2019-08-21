Everything leaving Netflix in September 2019: Fast & Furious films, The Dark Knight, and more

Plan your binges accordingly!
Goodbyes are never easy, especially when it comes to what’s leaving Netflix. But it’s that time again, so prepare yourselves!
The beginning of a new month means a new batch of titles are coming to Netflix, and as a result, many are leaving the streaming site. A few of the Fast & Furious films like 2 Fast 2 Furious, The Fast and the Furious, and The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift are all leaving Netflix in their rearview next month. Even if you live life a quarter-mile at a time, you should plan your binge-watches accordingly if you want to catch these titles before they’re gone in a cloud of NOS-filled smoke.
And even caped crusaders need to take some time off, as Batman Begins and The Dark Knight are also saying “see ya!” at the very beginning of September.
Other titles we’re losing include Disney’s Mulan (so get in your singalong viewings now) and TV shows like Californication, Parenthood, and Portlandia.
Below, check out the full list of titles leaving Netflix this September:
Leaving Sept. 1
2 Fast 2 Furious
A Clockwork Orange
Angels & Demons
Baby Animals in the Wild: Season 1
Batman Begins
Battlefield Earth
Californication: Season 1-7
Eight Legged Freaks
Emma
Ghost Ship
Gothika
Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay
Hercules
High-Rise
Magic Mike
Meet Joe Black
Miami Vice
Monster House
Mr. Mom
Disney’s Mulan
Music and Lyrics
Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist
Revolutionary Road
Stuart Little
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet St.
Sydney White
The Dark Knight
The Fast and the Furious
The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift
The First Monday in May
The Hangover
Leaving Sept. 4
Kicking and Screaming
Leaving Sept. 6
Honey 3
Leaving Sept. 9
Leroy & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch 2: Stitch Has A Glitch
Leaving Sept. 14
Disney’s Pocahontas
Tulip Fever
Leaving Sept. 15
Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries: Series 1-3
Leaving Sept. 16
Super Genius: Season 1
Texas Chainsaw Massacre 3D
Leaving Sept. 20
Carol
Leaving Sept. 23
The Mysteries of Laura: Season 2
Leaving Sept. 24
Portlandia: Season 1-5
Leaving Sept. 25
Parenthood: Season 1-6
Leaving Sept. 26
Bachelorette
Night School
