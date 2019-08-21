Everything leaving Netflix in September 2019: Fast & Furious films, The Dark Knight, and more

Goodbyes are never easy, especially when it comes to what’s leaving Netflix. But it’s that time again, so prepare yourselves!

The beginning of a new month means a new batch of titles are coming to Netflix, and as a result, many are leaving the streaming site. A few of the Fast & Furious films like 2 Fast 2 Furious, The Fast and the Furious, and The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift are all leaving Netflix in their rearview next month. Even if you live life a quarter-mile at a time, you should plan your binge-watches accordingly if you want to catch these titles before they’re gone in a cloud of NOS-filled smoke.

And even caped crusaders need to take some time off, as Batman Begins and The Dark Knight are also saying “see ya!” at the very beginning of September.

Other titles we’re losing include Disney’s Mulan (so get in your singalong viewings now) and TV shows like Californication, Parenthood, and Portlandia.

Below, check out the full list of titles leaving Netflix this September:

Leaving Sept. 1

2 Fast 2 Furious

A Clockwork Orange

Angels & Demons

Baby Animals in the Wild: Season 1

Batman Begins

Battlefield Earth

Californication: Season 1-7

Eight Legged Freaks

Emma

Ghost Ship

Gothika

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay

Hercules

High-Rise

Magic Mike

Meet Joe Black

Miami Vice

Monster House

Mr. Mom

Disney’s Mulan

Music and Lyrics

Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist

Revolutionary Road

Stuart Little

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet St.

Sydney White

The Dark Knight

The Fast and the Furious

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

The First Monday in May

The Hangover

Leaving Sept. 4

Kicking and Screaming

Leaving Sept. 6

Honey 3

Leaving Sept. 9

Leroy & Stitch

Lilo & Stitch 2: Stitch Has A Glitch

Leaving Sept. 14

Disney’s Pocahontas

Tulip Fever

Leaving Sept. 15

Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries: Series 1-3

Leaving Sept. 16

Super Genius: Season 1

Texas Chainsaw Massacre 3D

Leaving Sept. 20

Carol

Leaving Sept. 23

The Mysteries of Laura: Season 2

Leaving Sept. 24

Portlandia: Season 1-5

Leaving Sept. 25

Parenthood: Season 1-6

Leaving Sept. 26

Bachelorette

Night School

