It’s the question on everybody’s lips going into the 2019 Emmys: Will “Baby Kill Bill,” “Evil, No-Volume Carol Brady,” or “Tilda” go home with a trophy?

Those are, of course, just three of the nicknames bestowed upon Game of Thrones characters (respectively Arya, Cersei, and Brienne, for the record) by Queer Eye grooming expert and GOT superfan Jonathan Van Ness. Though HBO’s fantasy epic has concluded, Van Ness has resurrected his Funny or Die recap show Gay of Thrones to discuss the show’s raft of Emmy nominations. And he’s joined by a special guest: Evil, No-Volume Carol Brady herself, Lena Headey.

In EW’s exclusive video above, Headey joins Van Ness via video call to gush over the noms, plus Gay of Thrones‘ second consecutive (and third overall) nod for Outstanding Short Form Variety Series. (“We all think it’s your year, honey! Mind you, we thought last year was your year too,” Headey quips.)

They also break down the individual acting categories, where Headey’s competition includes her costars Maisie Williams, Sophie Turner, and Gwendoline Christie. Unlike the Game of Thrones, you can win this race without dying. Though when Van Ness asks Headey if she’d murder to get an Emmy, the five-time nominee admits, “If that worked, I’d have done it every year.”

Check out the full video above.

