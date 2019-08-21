Who knew mini-golf could be so full of accidents?

The first season of ABC’s extreme mini-golf competition show Holey Moley — which showcases self-proclaimed lovers of the sport from around the country as they compete head-to-head through a super-sized, obstacle-filled course — has been chock-full of unintentional goofs.

In the exclusive clip above, commentators Rob Riggle and Joe Tessitore count down the top 10 moments from the season, featuring lots of slips and spills on the course. “In the spirit of giving, we are going to count down the 10 funniest moments in Holey Moley history,” Riggle explains in the video.

The countdown is featured in the second episode in the show’s two-part finale, which airs Thursday from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET. More goofs can be expected in the finale, which will also feature resident golf pro and executive producer Stephen Curry popping up in “Behind the Hole” as he muses why there aren’t more “mini” sports.

Joining in on the season finale fun is none other than gymnast and three-time Olympic medalist Gabby Douglas, who not only helps out commentating but shows off some fun tricks on “Log Roll” as well.

Tune in for more surprises when the final episodes of season 1 air. The finale will also be available on Friday on ABC.com, the ABC app, and Hulu.

