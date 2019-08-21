James Van Der Beek, Christie Brinkley, Sean Spicer join cast of Dancing with the Stars

Image zoom VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images; Mike Coppola/Getty Images; ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty Images

A supermodel, a press secretary, and an old friend from Dawson’s Creek are among the celebrities who will participate in the fall season of Dancing with the Stars.

The latest lineup, announced Wednesday on Good Morning America, also includes some requisite athletes, a reality star, several singers, and a comedian. Heeeeeerrre they are:

Lauren Alaina, country music star

Christie Brinkley, supermodel

Ally Brooke, former member of Fifth Harmony

Hannah Brown, 15th season lead of The Bachelorette

Karamo Brown, co-host of Queer Eye

Kate Flannery, Meredith from The Office

Ray Lewis, NFL Hall of Famer

Kel Mitchell, comedian/actor from Kenan & Kel

Lamar Odom, two-time NBA champion

Sean Spicer, former White House press secretary

James Van Der Beek, Dawson’s Creek alum who costars on Pose

Mary Wilson, member of The Supremes

Here are this season’s pros (pairings will be revealed for the first time on premiere night):

Brandon Armstrong

Lindsay Arnold

Alan Bersten

Cheryl Burke

Witney Carson

Val Chmerkovskiy

Sasha Farber

Jenna Johnson

Daniella Karagach

Keo Motsepe

Peta Murgatroyd

Pasha Pashkov

Gleb Savchenko

Emma Slater

After skipping the spring season, DWTS will return Monday, Sept. 16 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

