James Van Der Beek, Christie Brinkley, Sean Spicer join cast of Dancing with the Stars

A supermodel, a press secretary, and an old friend from Dawson’s Creek are among the celebrities who will participate in the fall season of Dancing with the Stars.
The latest lineup, announced Wednesday on Good Morning America, also includes some requisite athletes, a reality star, several singers, and a comedian. Heeeeeerrre they are:
Lauren Alaina, country music star
Christie Brinkley, supermodel
Ally Brooke, former member of Fifth Harmony
Hannah Brown, 15th season lead of The Bachelorette
Karamo Brown, co-host of Queer Eye
Kate Flannery, Meredith from The Office
Ray Lewis, NFL Hall of Famer
Kel Mitchell, comedian/actor from Kenan & Kel
Lamar Odom, two-time NBA champion
Sean Spicer, former White House press secretary
James Van Der Beek, Dawson’s Creek alum who costars on Pose
Mary Wilson, member of The Supremes
Here are this season’s pros (pairings will be revealed for the first time on premiere night):
Brandon Armstrong
Lindsay Arnold
Alan Bersten
Cheryl Burke
Witney Carson
Val Chmerkovskiy
Sasha Farber
Jenna Johnson
Daniella Karagach
Keo Motsepe
Peta Murgatroyd
Pasha Pashkov
Gleb Savchenko
Emma Slater
After skipping the spring season, DWTS will return Monday, Sept. 16 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.
