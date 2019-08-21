A BTS Universe TV drama is coming, but with a twist

BTS Army, assemble! There’s a new television drama being developed about your favorite K-pop boy band.

But there’s a twist: BTS members won’t be starring as themselves in the new series. During a corporate briefing presentation in Seoul for the group’s label, Big Hit Entertainment, it was announced that the drama series would be about how the group came together with actors playing younger versions of all the boy band members.

“Storytelling will be expanded in stages to include artists in our multi-label organization,” Bang Si-hyuk, founder and co-CEO of Big Hit Entertainment, said during the press conference. “Big Hit is currently preparing a drama series together with a leading Korean production company based on the Bangtan Universe, slated for release in the second half of 2020. It will be a story set in the BU about how the seven boys first met.”

While fans were excited about the upcoming series, news about BTS members not starring in the coming-of-age drama garnered some passionate reactions on social media:

“BigHit will be making a drama based off Bangtan Universe-“ Army: oH MY FIVNWKD GOD ACTOR BTS- “but BTS wont be the actors nor will they be participating in it”pic.twitter.com/xU12HAsRaU — lea (@seokjinbit) August 21, 2019

us if bighit hires actors instead of having bts play themselves in the drama:

pic.twitter.com/dhC98lRGIe — ## aaliyah✰🧸 (@seoklvr) August 21, 2019

tom holland on his way to audition for the role of jungkook in the new bts drama pic.twitter.com/ZGQwuetOUl — m o n (@chulotaegi) August 21, 2019

so bts gonna have a drama based on their universe, but they won't be acting, but it still will be about them, but not them as thempic.twitter.com/4YaskdFALt — ᵛ 땡 is a hopeworldian (@hobiotics) August 21, 2019

was crying over actor seokjin at 7 am only to find out bts won't play any roles in that drama pic.twitter.com/H9FAgOj2FZ — Naf☆☆ (@dionysus97) August 21, 2019

me getting hype over the drama based on the bts universe because that means actor seokjin finally gets to debut and then realizing OTHER actors will play the characters meaning NO actor seokjin… pic.twitter.com/sfmAiDCGAj — milky ™ (@jiiminmoon) August 21, 2019

The BTS members have really made 2019 their year. Their latest album, Map of the Soul: Persona, topped the Billboard 200 upon its March release (making BTS the first group since the Beatles to have three number-one albums in less than a year’s time), and their single “Boy With Luv” became the band’s highest-charting song. They also performed on SNL, launched the massive Love Yourself: Speak Yourself tour, and were named among Time‘s 100 Most Influential People.

But seeing as how BTS announced that they were taking “an official and extended period of rest and relaxation” earlier this month, at least this drama will help fill the BTS-sized hole in your hearts for now.

