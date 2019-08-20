Image zoom

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Facebook Watch, and elsewhere. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).

Animal Kingdom

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on TNT

Season Finale

Denis Leary‘s Billy is back for the Animal Kingdom season 4 finale, hoping to make amends with Pope (Shawn Hatosy) following the death of family matriarch Smurf (Ellen Barkin). But the Cody boys will need to put their grieving on hold to protect their reputation as past friends and enemies close in. Plus, Deran (Jake Weary) realizes there is only one way to keep Adrian (Spencer Treat Clark) safe, while Pope and J’s (Finn Cole) growing tension reaches a boiling point. —Derek Lawrence

Related content:

Pose

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on FX

Season Finale

This FX drama‘s second season has been a wild rollercoaster of triumph, tragedies, and straight-up twists. For the House of Evangelista and the rest of our titular cast, life is not perfect, but it’s doing its damndest to be good. To recap (spoilers ahead!) the past nine episodes: Candy was murdered, and Pray Tell had a close call with death himself; HBIC Elektra took a walk on the dark side by basically having to bury a man in plain sight after a BDSM session gone wrong; Damon graduated from his prestigious dancing academy and auditioned with Ricky to tour with Madonna; Angel finally got her big modeling break and set the shipping side of Pose’s fandom ablaze with her romance with Papi; Blanca stood up to her transphobic landlord, only to lose her nail salon in a “mysterious” fire, but managed to score herself a boo in the last episode. Now, as we prepare for the finale, we will see if Blanca will be able to reassemble House Evangelista after everyone went their separate ways and what exactly will happen on the ballroom dance floor when a new category is added that promises to change the way we view ballroom culture. It’s Pose at its most explosive and vulnerable. —Clarkisha Kent

Related content:



What Else to Watch

8 p.m.

Bachelor in Paradise — ABC

America’s Got Talent — NBC

9 p.m.

The Real Housewives of Orange County — Bravo

Good Bones (season finale) — HGTV

10:30 p.m.

Alternatino with Arturo Castro (season finale) — Comedy Central

The Detour (season finale) — TBS

11 p.m.

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel — HBO

*times are ET and subject to change