Wanda Sykes and Mike Epps to star in Netflix sitcom The Upshaws

Wanda Sykes and Mike Epps are pairing up to bring a multicamera sitcom to Netflix.

The streaming service announced Tuesday that it has ordered a series titled The Upshaws, starring Sykes and Epps. The comedy centers on a working-class black family in Indiana struggling with how to make things work without a blueprint on how to do it.

Sykes and Epps are excutive-producing the series with Insecure writer Regina Y. Hicks. Hicks and Sykes will serve as co-showrunners on the series.

Both Sykes and Epps have recent history with Netflix, both releasing comedy specials on the platform this year. Sykes’ special Wanda Sykes: Not Normal is currently nominated for two Primetime Emmy awards, including Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded).

Sykes also has recent experience writing on a sitcom about a blue-collar family, having been on the writing staff for the Roseanne reboot before quitting in response to Roseanne Barr’s racist tweet about the Obama-era White House official Valerie Jarrett.

The Upshaws production team also includes Dan Spilo, Page Hurwitz, and Niles Kirschner as executive producers.

There is no word yet on when The Upshaws will be released, or how many episodes it will have, but in the meantime Epps will be seen on Netflix in Dolemite Is My Name, out this fall.

