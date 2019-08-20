The Simpsons type TV Show Network Fox Genre Animated,

The Simpsons is mocking a familiar target in its latest short — Donald Trump — and this one won’t be music to his ears. But it is set to music.

“So many problems, tariffs — I need a distraction,” Trump says, staring at a picture of Democratic congresswomenAlexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ayanna Pressley, Ilhan Omar, and Rashida Tlaibbefore breaking into a spoof of “America,” from West Side Story.

“They shouldn’t be in America / No one but me in America / No taxes for me in America / This is my natural hair-ica,” sings the president as the photo comes alive. The musical number also references the recent decision by Israel (after Trump’s prodding) to bar Tlaib and Omar from visiting the country. “You two will never see Tel Aviv,” he chirps in response to the line “Your love life makes us heave.”

The four women also known the Squad then go on the offensive. “You’re Boris Johnson without the class / Can’t wait to see you behind prison glass / Your nose is right up Putin’s ass / We say it’s time to impeach you fast,” they sing, chasing the president outside, where he faces down a line of Democratic candidates, who literally wear him down via a chorus line.

This is just the latest Simpsons short to take on Trump: In previous installments he has called himself out as a liar and tried to bribe Robert Mueller, while his staff has opted out of his administration via suicide.

Season 31 of The Simpsons launches Sept. 29 at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

