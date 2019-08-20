Who should be the next Bachelor? Former contestants weigh in

The Bachelor type TV Show Network ABC Genre Reality

The Bachelorette is over, and Bachelor in Paradise is in already in full, summery swing — but Bachelor Nation is already looking ahead to January, when the new season of The Bachelor will arrive. ABC has yet to announce who will be handing out the roses in 2020, but EW’s recent unscientific survey of former Bachelor and Bachelorette contestants reveals two frontrunners: Mike Johnson and Peter Weber.

ABC

“I’m a huge fan of Mike,” says Bachelor franchise frequent flier Chris Bukowski, who’s currently appearing on Bachelor in Paradise. “He’s older; I think that’s important… He’s in the right situation to, you know, settle down.”

Bukowski’s Paradise costar Tayshia Adams agrees, but she also has a soft spot for Pilot Pete. “They’re both very different,” she says. “But Peter is such a sweetheart! He reminds me of Ben” — meaning former Bachelor Ben Higgins.

As for Hannah Brown, the woman who dated both Peter and Mike on The Bachelorette? She says all the names being thrown out for the Bachelor gig are “great,” but she also reminds us not to rule out the possibility of a surprise candidate. “I don’t feel like I should comment on that because I was not even a candidate that people were really excited about,” says Brown. “I was kind of a dark horse, and I feel like the people who make those decisions made a pretty good decision.”

