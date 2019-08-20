Succession acquires third season on HBO

Image zoom Peter Kramer/HBO

Succession type TV Show Network HBO Genre Drama

The Roy family’s expletive-filled squabbling isn’t coming to an end anytime soon, because Succession has been renewed for a third season on HBO. The network announced the salty Emmy-nominated drama’s pick-up on Tuesday.

Created by Jesse Armstrong, the series follows the children of media tycoon Logan Roy (Brian Cox) as they compete to take over their father’s enormous media and entertainment conglomerate once (or if) he decides to step down. In the show’s second season, which launched a week ago, the dysfunctional family has banded together to fight a hostile takeover of Waystar Royco, which was initially supported by Logan’s second eldest son Kendall (Jeremy Strong), who was bitter over being passed over for CEO and but eventually returned to the family fold. Behind closed doors, Logan has offered his daughter Shiv (Sarah Snook) the big chair, but whether or not he’s being serious to be seen.

Although the renewal implies that the question of Logan’s successor likely won’t be answered this season, Armstrong knows that he can’t delay it for too long.

“I think it’s not the sort of show which should go on forever, because there’s a question set up in the title of the show and I think it’s a question you eventually want answered,” the Oscar nominee (In the Loop) told EW before season 2 premiered. “So, I wouldn’t say that it should go on forever, but we certainly haven’t run out of ideas when we’ve met in the writers’ room so far.”

In a statement announcing Succession‘s renewal, EVP of HBO Drama Programming Francesca Orsi said, “We are elated that Succession and its exploration of wealth, power and family has resonated so powerfully with audiences. We cannot wait to see how the complex characters that Jesse Armstrong has created continue to navigate this captivating, ruthless world of the uber-rich. In today’s world where the intersection of politics and media is increasingly prevalent, Succession presents an especially piercing look behind the curtain of this elite, influential, and cutthroat community.”

Succession — which was nominated for five Emmy awards — airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on HBO.

Related content: