Back from the dead! Hayley Erin is returning to General Hospital

By Lynette Rice
August 20, 2019 at 12:45 PM EDT
© XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Kiki, is that really you?

EW has learned exclusively that Hayley Erin — whose character Kiki Jerome was killed off on General Hospital earlier this year — is returning for a not-so-supernatural visit this week. And we obtained a first look!

Kiki comes back to spend some much-needed time with her mom Ava Jerome (Maura West), who hates how her daughter was angry with her before she died. Will this visit from Kiki finally bring Ava piece?

© XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Erin is now co-starring as Taylor Hotchkiss on The Perfectionists, Freeform’s spinoff of Pretty Little Liars. In May, she told ABC Soaps that “I take it as a compliment they didn’t want to bring in another Kiki. It worked for the story, and I got to move on to this new chapter.”  She started on GH in 2015.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.

