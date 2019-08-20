Back from the dead! Hayley Erin is returning to General Hospital

Image zoom © XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Kiki, is that really you?

EW has learned exclusively that Hayley Erin — whose character Kiki Jerome was killed off on General Hospital earlier this year — is returning for a not-so-supernatural visit this week. And we obtained a first look!

Kiki comes back to spend some much-needed time with her mom Ava Jerome (Maura West), who hates how her daughter was angry with her before she died. Will this visit from Kiki finally bring Ava piece?

Image zoom © XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Erin is now co-starring as Taylor Hotchkiss on The Perfectionists, Freeform’s spinoff of Pretty Little Liars. In May, she told ABC Soaps that “I take it as a compliment they didn’t want to bring in another Kiki. It worked for the story, and I got to move on to this new chapter.” She started on GH in 2015.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.

