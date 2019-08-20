After four weeks of intense challenges and beating out six other top names in barbecue, it’s down to two finalists on Food Network’s BBQ Brawl: Flay v. Symon, where the titular Flay and Symon — network stars and Iron Chefs Bobby Flay and Michael Symon — have not only been mentoring the contestants, but also participating in challenges to win advantages for their teams. This week’s finale is no exception — but there’s a little twist, and EW has an exclusive preview.

Teamed up with their respective Master of ’Cue contenders, Lee Ann Whippen from Tampa’s Deviled Pig and Hey Grill Hey blogger Susie Bulloch, Flay and Symon become the sous chefs when the judges issue an extra finale challenge: barbecue breakfast. “I have a feeling the judges are going to be throwing lots of curveballs today,” Flay laments in the clip above.

While Symon and Bulloch get to work making breakfast burritos with a fresh pico de gallo and hash browns, Flay and Whippen are preparing potato pancakes fried in bacon fat with roasted poblano peppers and sunny-side-up eggs.

“That’s what I would want to eat for breakfast,” Whipped tells Flay, who responds with a “hells yes.” And we don’t disagree.

The breakfast will, of course, factor into the judges’ final scores, but Whippen and Bulloch will have another major task ahead of them in the finale, which is titled “Going Whole Hog,” if that tells you anything about what they’re facing.

And all this isn’t for nothing — the winner gets her own Food Network digital series.

Watch the clip above for more. The BBQ Brawl: Flay v. Symon finale airs Thursday at 9 p.m. ET on Food Network.

