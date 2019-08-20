Bobby Flay and daughter Sophie explore Chelsea Market in exclusive The Flay List clip

Bobby Flay and his daughter Sophie are hitting the streets of New York in search of the city’s best cuisine in their new Food Network series The Flay List.

In EW’s exclusive clip from the new show, the duo walk through a family favorite: Chelsea Market. Along the way, Bobby points out where he shops for fish, baked goods, sushi, and more before the two stop at Los Tacos No. 1, which is the acclaimed chef’s pick in the taco-themed episode.

The new series, which features six half-hour episodes, will see the father-daughter duo taking the viewers, and each other, to their favorite food spots in New York City for burgers, lobster, pizza, and more.

Speaking with EW ahead of the show’s premiere, Sophie, who is currently a reporter for ABC7 in Los Angeles, teased the sweet dynamic between the duo. “What’s really great about this show is that it’s really different from anything he’s done, and though I have made an appearance every once in a while [on his other cooking shows], no one really gets to see our relationship that often,” she explains. “It is so special, and we are very close, and we are playful with each other, and so it’s a different side of him that not a lot of people I think have really been able to see.”

Another thing viewers can expect? “So many dad jokes,” she says, adding, “But I think people already kind of know him for that.”

The Flay List debuts Thursday, Aug. 22 at 10:30 p.m. ET/PT on the Food Network. Watch the exclusive preview above.

