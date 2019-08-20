Bachelor in Paradise type TV Show Network ABC Genre Reality

Chris Bukowski’s last trip to Bachelor in Paradise ended poorly — he stumbled drunkenly into a campfire before leaving the show. This time around, though, things are going much better for the 32-year-old Bachelor franchise vet. Early on, he and Katie Morton (a contestant from Colton’s season of The Bachelor) hit it off, and on Monday’s episode, Katie gave him her rose.

But in this first look at tonight’s episode, new arrival Jen asks Chris out on a date — and Katie is panicked that something she said to Chris earlier in the day will push him to say yes. “I’ve done something stupid this morning,” she confesses to Demi, Hannah, and Dylan. “I just, like, told Chris… ‘Hey, go out with whatever girls you want.’ And he was like, ‘What? Do you want that?’ I was like, ‘I want whatever makes you happy.'” But Katie’s attempt at playing it cool felt to Chris like she was giving him the brush-off. “I feel like me and her are on, like, two different positions on what we want,” he tells Jen.

So did Katie just blow it completely with Contestant Emeritus Chris Bukowski? Check out the full video and post your thoughts below!

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on ABC

