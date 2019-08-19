What to Watch on Monday: Two men compete for Nicole's affection on Bachelor in Paradise

Image zoom

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Facebook Watch, and elsewhere. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).

Bachelor in Paradise

Image zoom ABC

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on ABC

Place your bets, everyone: It’s Fight Night on Bachelor in Paradise. Who will win: Christian, aggressive hotshot trying to win Nicole’s affection, or Jordan, aggressive hotshot trying to help Clay win Nicole’s affection? With a high-stakes rose ceremony looming, the Big Boy Brawl is hardly the only thing on the beach-goers’ minds. Hannah G. has to decide between Dylan and Blake. Demi grows ever-more conflicted about her romance at home. Tune in this week for another juicy episode of reality TV’s most simultaneously low-concept and high-concept narrative drama. —Daniel Menegaz

Related content:

What Else to Watch

10 p.m.

Family Restaurant Rivals (series debut) — Food Network

The Hills: New Beginnings — MTV

*times are ET and subject to change