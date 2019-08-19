Watch the first trailer for Netflix's The Politician from the Glee creators

Payton for President.

That’s the general gist of the new comedyThe Politician, courtesy of the Glee braintrust of Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Ian Brennan. Payton Hobart (Dear Evan Hansen‘s Ben Platt) has his eyes set on the White House but first tackles his Santa Barbara high school’s election.

Naturally, nothing is as simple or as easy as it first seems and Payton finds himself in an increasingly dramatic political battle, especially when it comes to his vicious opponent Astrid (Lucy Boynton).

The trailer also showcases two of Murphy’s regular collaborators: Gwyneth Paltrow as Payton’s glam mother and Jessica Lange as the grandmother of Payton’s running mate Infinity (Set It Up‘s Zoey Deutch).

The series debuts on Netflix on Sept. 27.

