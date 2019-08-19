The Morning Show trailer is reminding everyone of The Office

The Morning Show type TV Show Network Apple Genre Drama

Apple has finally unveiled footage from the highly-anticipated new series The Morning Show — and all people are talking about is The Office.

A week after releasing a voice-over teaser, the Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Steve Carell-led project got a proper trailer on Monday, which finally gave viewers more insight into what they can expect. And apparently what they can expect is a tribute to Carell’s beloved sitcom.

Social media has been quick to jump all over the fact that The Morning Show trailer is tuned to Supertramp’s “Goodbye Stranger,” an interesting choice considering Carell’s Michael Scott famously parodied the song with “Goodbye Toby,” his enthusiastic send-off to his HR nemesis in The Office season 4 finale.

And with that connection, the social media investigators further went looking for The Office nods in The Morning Show, and they found at least one more. Early in the trailer, Aniston’s character Alex Levy announces news of allegations against her longtime co-anchor Mitch Kessler, prompting Mitch to destroy his TV. This again reminds fans of a memorable Office episode, “The Dinner Party,” in which Jan (Melora Hardin) breaks Michael’s much-smaller-than-Mitch’s TV screen with his most precious possession: a Dundie.

So, is The Morning Show a continuation of The Office? A tribute series? It’s still too early to say, but Mark Duplass is giving off some serious older Jim vibes!

Related content: