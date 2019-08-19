Sterling K. Brown appears in the first teaser for Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 3

Midge is hitting the road!

After The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel ended its second season with Midge accepting an offer from Shy Baldwin to hit the road as his opening act, the season 3 teaser shows Midge and Susie coping with life on tour. They’re on airplanes! And Sterling K. Brown is there! Although we don’t know much about Brown’s role in the season, the actor has been very vocal about his excitement for joining the award-winning comedy. Back in April, Brown announced his casting by saying, “The Palladinos were kind enough to write a little something for your boy, and I said yes … I’m getting together with Midge and it’s going to be awesome.” (The Palladinos being Maisel creators Dan Palladino and Amy Sherman-Palladino.)

We're ready to take this marvelous act on tour! Season 3 of #MrsMaisel arrives December 6 on @PrimeVideo. pic.twitter.com/nRFcn7UXkO — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (@MaiselTV) August 19, 2019

As for the other characters, things between Joel and Midge seem … fine, though according to the season description, “Joel struggles to support Midge while pursuing his own dreams.” As for Midge’s parents, rumor has it that Abe finds a new mission while the Paris-loving Rose discovers some new talents of her own.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel will return for its third season on December 6 on Amazon. Watch the teaser above.

