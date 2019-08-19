Stephen Amell to star in wrestling drama next for Starz

Image zoom Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Stephen Amell has found his first post-Arrow acting gig.

The longtime CW star will topline a drama series at stars about small-town pro wrestling.

The project from Michael Waldron (Community) is titled Heels — the term for a wrestler who portrays a villain in the ring. Deadline first reported the news.

The official description: “Set in a close-knit Georgia community, Heels follows a family-owned wrestling promotion as two brothers and rivals war over their late father’s legacy. In the ring, somebody must play the good guy and somebody must play their nemesis, the heel. But in the real world, those characters can be hard to live up to — or hard to leave behind.”

Amell plays Jack, “the charismatic villain — or heel — of the Duffy Wrestling Association. In the real world, he’s its hard-working owner, a husband and father trying to make ends meet while fighting to realize his impossible dreams. He has the mind of an artist in the body of a warrior, and a Steve Jobs-ian need for perfection — and for control. He says he’ll do whatever it takes to build the DWA into an empire. Will he go so far as to risk his marriage, or his relationship with his brother?”

The actor is currently filming the eighth and final season for Arrow.

