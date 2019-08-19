Comic-Con 2019
23 featured stories since

Stephen Amell to star in wrestling drama next for Starz

By James Hibberd
August 19, 2019 at 10:45 AM EDT
Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Stephen Amell has found his first post-Arrow acting gig.

The longtime CW star will topline a drama series at stars about small-town pro wrestling.

The project from Michael Waldron (Community) is titled Heels — the term for a wrestler who portrays a villain in the ring. Deadline first reported the news.

The official description: “Set in a close-knit Georgia community, Heels follows a family-owned wrestling promotion as two brothers and rivals war over their late father’s legacy. In the ring, somebody must play the good guy and somebody must play their nemesis, the heel. But in the real world, those characters can be hard to live up to — or hard to leave behind.”

Amell plays Jack, “the charismatic villain — or heel — of the Duffy Wrestling Association. In the real world, he’s its hard-working owner, a husband and father trying to make ends meet while fighting to realize his impossible dreams. He has the mind of an artist in the body of a warrior, and a Steve Jobs-ian need for perfection — and for control. He says he’ll do whatever it takes to build the DWA into an empire. Will he go so far as to risk his marriage, or his relationship with his brother?”

The actor is currently filming the eighth and final season for Arrow.

Related content: 

Skip
Comic-Con 2019
23 featured stories since
Justice League star poses with adorable Cyborg cosplayers at Comic-Con
7/22/2017
The Last Ship season 4 trailer plants seeds of hope — and hazard
7/23/2017
Midnight, Texas cast teases plenty of 'zonking' ahead
7/24/2017
Watch a mashup of your favorite celebs dancing at Comic-Con
7/24/2017
Lupita Nyong'o secretly went undercover in costume at Comic-Con
7/26/2017
American Horror Story: Cult reveals buzzy first poster
7/27/2017
Watch Kansas perform 'Carry On My Wayward Son' at Supernatural Comic-Con panel
8/1/2017
Here's what you need to know about Stan Lee's L.A. Comic Con
10/9/2017
Dwayne Johnson to make appearance at L.A. Comic Con
10/11/2017
Dwayne Johnson talks running for president at L.A. Comic Con
10/28/2017
Warner Bros announces San Diego Comic-Con plans for Supernatural, Riverdale, Black Lightning, and more
6/25/2018
TLC's Chilli to moderate Siren panel at Comic-Con
6/26/2018
Yvette Nicole Brown to replace Chris Hardwick for The Walking Dead Comic-Con panels
7/4/2018
Watch EW’s Comic-Con coverage LIVE on Facebook
7/18/2018
Calexit releases Comic-Con issue to raise money for immigrant families
7/18/2018
Game of Thrones going to Comic-Con to celebrate final season
6/27/2019
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker unveils new Sith Trooper ahead of Comic-Con
7/10/2019
Rick and Morty first photos from season 4 revealed
7/16/2019
Game of Thrones showrunners are not going to Comic-Con after all
7/17/2019
Avengers: Endgame directors really wanted Thanos to cut off Captain America's head
7/19/2019
Stephen Amell to star in wrestling drama next for Starz
8/18/2019
Arrow deleted scene finally solves mystery of why the team distrusted each other in the future
8/18/2019
His Dark Materials adds Fleabag actor Andrew Scott
8/19/2019
Advertisement

Comments

Popular in TV

All Topics in TV

EDIT POST