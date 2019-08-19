See the first Drag Race UK runway photo of RuPaul's sickening silhouette

THE queen is coming.

Giving Elizabeth (and all those regal royals who came before her) a run for their money, BBC Three has unveiled an official first-look photo of Mama Ru on the RuPaul’s Drag Race UK main stage, highlighting the Emmy-winning host’s inaugural sashay onto the international runway.

Judging by the photo, high hair and intense shoulder pads are in vogue across the pond, though RuPaul’s full look is still literally shrouded in darkness. The network’s Instagram post (above) also teases “exciting Drag Race news” later this week, and fans have speculated that an official cast reveal could be imminent.

Though the Drag Race franchise — nominated for 14 Emmys this year — has expanded to other regions around the world (Drag Race Thailand, South America’s The Switch Drag Race), the upcoming British version marks the first English-language foreign iteration of the popular competition series since its 2009 debut, and will soon be followed by Drag Race Canada, which is currently in production north of the border.

Alongside longtime American panelists RuPaul and Michelle Visage, the British version will be permanently judged by iconic talk show host Graham Norton and comedian Alan Carr. Drag Race UK‘s revolving door of guest judges includes pop superstar Cheryl, Oscar-nominated actor Andrew Garfield, Chewing Gum and Black Mirror star Michaela Coel, fashion idol and former America’s Next Top Model judge Twiggy, Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall, Madonna and Kylie Minogue producer MNEK, and Geri Horner (also known as Ginger Spice), among others.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK is slated to premiere on BBC Three this October. See the first photo from the runway above, and stay tuned to EW.com for more updates as they strut in.

