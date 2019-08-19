RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars 5, season 12 officially sashaying to VH1

Tighten your corsets and make sure all of your wigs are securely packed into your suitcase (here’s looking at you, Ariel Versace), because RuPaul’s Drag Race will take fans on a pair of fabulous new journeys in the near future.

VH1 confirmed the Emmy-winning reality competition series will soon return with two new editions: RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars 5 and RuPaul’s Drag Race season 12 — both of which series host and producer RuPaul discussed Monday in a short video announcement.

“Hey, squirrel friends! Are you hungry for more RuPaul’s Drag Race? Well, good, because your country breakfast is ready!” RuPaul says in the clip while he sits at the judging panel clad in a glistening one-shoulder gown and a sky-high blonde wig. “I’m serving up a new season of All-Stars 5 and a new season of RuPaul’s Drag Race 12. They’re coming soon to VH1!”

The recent All-Stars 4/season 11 stretch of RuPaul’s Drag Race saw the series break its own franchise record for Emmy nominations, scoring 14 total nods (including one for Outstanding Reality Competition Series, which it won last year) across recent episodes, digital shorts, and companion series Untucked, all of which were spearheaded by production company World of Wonder. In May, the show crowned oddball fan-favorite Yvie Oddly its latest winner, while season 10’s Monét X Change and season 9’s Trinity The Tuck finished All-Stars 4 in an unprecedented Drag Race tie in February.

On the horizon, “a fresh faced batch of fabulous drag queens eager to prove to the world that they have what it takes to become America’s Next Drag Superstar” will compete on season 12, according to a network statement, while returning contestants from past seasons will sashay back into the Werk Room for a chance at landing a spot in the Drag Race Hall of Fame on All-Stars 5.

Elsewhere, the Drag Race franchise will expand its reaches further around the globe when RuPaul’s Drag Race UK premieres later this year with guest judges Cheryl, Andrew Garfield, Twiggy, and more. Season 2 of Drag Race Thailand is set to make its North American bow on the WOW Presents Plus streaming service on Aug. 21, while Drag Race Canada is also in the works.

Specific air dates have yet to be announced for season 12 and All-Stars 5, but stay tuned to EW.com for breaking RuPaul’s Drag Race announcements as they happen. For now, fans can catch up on the most recent season on VH1’s website.

