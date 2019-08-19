RuPaul's Walk of Fame star inspired 'challenging' role in Netflix's AJ and the Queen

Image zoom Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images; Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

RuPaul and Judge Judy Sheindlin have laid down the law on the Emmy-winning drag superstar’s upcoming Netflix series.

During a candid conversation published Monday by Interview magazine, the RuPaul’s Drag Race host, actor, and author revealed to the television icon that receiving his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in March 2018 helped inform his approach to AJ and the Queen, a new television series he co-created with The Comeback and Sex and the City mastermind Michael Patrick King.

“I’ve been famous for a long time and I’ve had lots of accolades, but that was a really special one for me,” RuPaul told Sheindlin in the piece. When Sheindlin asked why, RuPaul revealed the career milestone “spoke to that little kid who still lives inside” of him, as AJ and the Queen revolves around the relationship between a drag queen, Ruby Red, and an 11-year-old orphan (Izzy Gaspersz).

“My character parents an 11-year-old child, so I was able to really emotionally revisit myself as a kid. It was a trip. I’ve never done anything like that before. It was the most challenging thing for me as an actor and as a human,” RuPaul continued. “The big thing for me is that I wish I’d learned how to process feelings earlier. The human body is kind of like a computer program, and a lot of the feelings that I felt were based on the experiences I’d had. Knowing that feelings are not facts was a message I wish that 11-year-old Ru had heard.”

As previously announced, RuPaul will lead, co-write, and produce all 10 episodes of the planned one-hour dramedy that will follow Ruby and AJ as they travel across the country from club to club in the former’s 1990s-style R/V.

Though an official release date for the project has not been announced, RuPaul told Entertainment Tonight that the project will premiere in January 2020.

“It’s the most challenging thing I’ve ever done in my entire life because it’s acting like a real human. Usually in acting roles, I play the gay best friend or the neighbor. This is a fully rounded human being with all the emotions,” Mama Ru said. “We shot that for five months…. I had to memorize pages and pages of dialogue. Some days I had 11 pages of dialogue to memorize, and the next day it’d be eight pages. It was a challenge, but I’m so proud of it.”

Read RuPaul’s full interview with Judge Judy here.

