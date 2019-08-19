Kelly Rowland to star in Lifetime movie inspired by her real-life 'Christmas catastrophe'

Image zoom Jesse Grant/WireImage

Kelly Rowland is transforming a real-life Christmas mishap into a Christmas miracle — in the form of a Lifetime holiday movie.

Merry Liddle Christmas stars Rowland as Jacquie, a successful single tech entrepreneur who hosts her dysfunctional family in her new home over the holiday, EW has learned exclusively. Inspired by the singer’s “own recent Christmas catastrophe,” according to the network, the plot involves not only a glossy video shoot of the perfect Christmas, but a very good shot at romance with a neighbor, even though this breaks one of her dating rules. Rowland and her husband Tim Weatherspoon are among the movie’s executive producers.

Rowland’s film is one of 28 original Yuletide-themed flicks (up from last year’s 18 originals) that Lifetime is planning to debut this year under the “It’s a Wonderful Lifetime” campaign, which will run seven days a week from Oct. 25 through Dec. 25. Melissa Joan Hart, Tia Mowry-Hardrict, and Marie Osmond are among the other stars that will be featured in this year’s slate. More information on six of these movies can be found here.

The former Destiny’s Child member dropped a new EP, The Kelly Rowland Edition, back in May. A former Empire guest-star, Rowland has appeared this year on such series as A Black Lady Sketch Show, L.A.’s Finest, and American Soul.

