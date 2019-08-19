Jennifer Aniston fights for her job amid #MeToo shakeup in The Morning Show trailer

The Morning Show type TV Show Network Apple Genre Drama

A week after releasing the first teaser for The Morning Show, Apple has dropped an official trailer for its upcoming drama.

Starring Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Steve Carell, The Morning Show explores “the high-stakes world of morning news and the lives of the people who help America wake up in the morning,” according to the show’s official description. That story will be told through the lens of two women — played by Aniston and Witherspoon — working in the industry. As Aniston said back at an Apple event in March, “Through the prism of those under-slept, over-adrenalized people in front of and behind the camera, we take an honest look at the complex relationships between women and men in the workplace, and we engage in the conversation people are a little too afraid to have unless they’re behind closed doors.”

In the trailer, Carell’s Mitch Kessler is fired following “allegations,” pointing to the show’s decision to tackle a timely #MeToo story. As series director Mimi Leder previously told EW, the show “deals with the #MeToo and Time’s Up movements and women in power.” Speaking of women in power, the trailer shows Aniston’s Alex Levy having to fight for her job in the aftermath of the scandal as the network — namely Billy Crudup’s character — tries to push her out. As Aniston’s character puts it, “I just need to be able to control the narrative so that I am not written out of it.” And in the middle of the chaos, another woman in power enters the picture: Witherspoon’s fiery Bradley Jackson, a fellow journalist.

The series, which is written by Kerry Ehrin (Bates Motel) and directed by Leder (On the Basis of Sex), also stars Mark Duplass, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, and more. Ehrin and Leder both also serve as executive producers.

The Morning Show will debut this fall exclusively on Apple TV+, Apple’s original video subscription service.

Watch the trailer in full above.

Related content: