His Dark Materials adds Fleabag actor Andrew Scott

By James Hibberd
August 19, 2019 at 12:46 PM EDT
His Dark Materials

type
  • Stage

Andrew Scott is joining HBO’s upcoming adaptation of His Dark Materials.

The Black Mirror, Sherlock actor, who is best known for his role as Fleabag‘s “hot priest,” will play Col. John Parry, a.k.a. Doctor Stanislaus Grumman, on the fantasy epic.

There’s a catch though: The actor isn’t appearing until the show’s second season (His Dark Materials has a two-season order even though the first season has yet to premiere).

The show’s Twitter account posted a photo with Scott and series star Lin-Manuel Miranda, who plays Lee Scoresby on the series:

HBO/BBC

The BBC/HBO co-production is based on the Philip Pullman’s bestselling novels The Golden CompassThe Subtle Knife, and The Amber Spyglass (collectively known as the His Dark Materials trilogy).

The series involves a parallel world where a person’s soul exists outside one’s body in the form of a talking animal (called daemons). It’s the story of young Lyra (Logan star Dafne Keen) who embarks on a global adventure when she’s thrust into a mystery surrounding missing children James McAvoy as the explorer Lord Asriel and Ruth Wilson as the villainous Ms. Coulter.

The first full trailer was revealed at Comic-Con last month:

And the show’s cast and producers gave several details about the show’s production during the San Diego panel.

His Dark Materials will premiere on HBO later this year.

