Donald Trump recently raised eyebrows when he confirmed he was considering the purchase of Greenland — even though Denmark isn’t selling it. Now, Conan O’Brien is headed to that far-north territory to cash in on the laughs and curiosity, and maybe… grease the wheels for a deal?

The host of Conan announced on Monday’s edition of the TBS late-night series that he will journey to the autonomous island nestled between the Arctic and Atlantic Oceans for one of his Conan Without Borders travel specials. He told the audience that perhaps it was actually a good idea if Trump tried to purchase the not-for-sale island, and he offered up his services. “As the elder statesman of late night, what if I negotiated the deal?” O’Brien said. “Seriously. What if I handled this historic negotiation? Okay, I have as much if not more negotiating experience as Trump… I mean, come on. An 11 o’clock time slot on TBS. You don’t just get that!” To sweeten any deal with Denmark, he offered Florida in a straight-up trade. (“Trust me, this is our best state. And please do not Google Florida.”)

Watch the video above to see what else he was willing to throw in.

On Friday, O’Brien hinted at the adventure by tweeting, “I may have to go to Greenland now and kick the tires on this deal. #ConanGreenland.”

The special is slated to air Sept. 3.

Conan Without Borders has bounced around the globe over the last four years, with visits to Israel, Italy, Germany, Armenia, Mexico, Qatar, and South Korea. In 2015, he became the first American late-night talk show host to film in Cuba in more than five decades. This isn’t the first time that a comment from the president prompted a special. When Trump reportedly referred to Haiti as a “sh—hole” country early last year, O’Brien took his cameras to the Caribbean nation. He also traveled to Ghana in June for a special that will air this fall.

