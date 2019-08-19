Arrow type TV Show Network The CW Genre Superhero

One of the questions that has lingered from Arrow season 7 is why Diggle’s son Connor Hawke (Joseph David-Jones) initially distrusted Future Roy (Colton Haynes) and Dinah (Juliana Harkavy) when they crossed paths for the first time in season 7. Well, we finally have our answer.

In the exclusive deleted scene above from season 7’s “Star City Slayer” (a.k.a. the episode that revealed Katherine McNamara’s Mia was Oliver and Felicity’s daughter), Roy and Dinah ask Connor why he tied them up in the dilapidated bunker if he knows who they are. But that’s the thing, he really doesn’t know them.

“You people are just names to me. People my father used to work with,” says Connor. “There’s no telling what’s happened to you since then.”

Of course, if you watched the season, then you know things got better from here; however, what’s interesting about this scene is that Connor also hints that Future Diggle (David Ramsey) might not trust his former allies either. “Be happy that you were here with me and not with him,” says Connor, barely making eye contact with Arsenal and Canary.

What could he mean by this? As of right now, we do know that the eighth and final season will reveal more about Diggle family dynamics in the future. In July, the superhero drama announced that Russian Doll‘s Charlie Barnett was cast as the adult version of John “J.J.” Diggle Jr., who became the leader of the Deathstroke Gang following a rift between him and the rest of his family. “We’re going to have a bit of sibling rivalry in our future story line,” Arrow showrunner Beth Schwartz previously told EW.

This scene — along with more deleted scenes, a gag reel, and couple featurettes — is included on the Arrow: The Complete Seventh Season DVD and Blu-ray set, out Aug. 20. The Blu-ray set also comes with all three “Elseworlds” crossover episodes.

Arrow returns Tuesday, Oct. 15 at 9 p.m. on The CW.

