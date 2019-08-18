Kevin Smith is bringing back He-Man as an animated series on Netflix

Image zoom Steve Granitz/WireImage; Everett Collection

He-Man type Movie

Kevin Smith is set to bring back the iconic He-Man property, this time as an animated series on Netflix. The filmmaker made the announcement at the Power-Con convention in California on Sunday, and the streamer also confirmed the news to EW.

Titled Masters of the Universe: Revelation, the series will focus on the unresolved storylines of the classic ’80s era. Smith will serve as showrunner and executive producer.

“I’m Eternia-ly grateful to Mattel TV and Netflix for entrusting me with not only the secrets of Grayskull, but also their entire Universe,” Smith said in a statement. “In ‘Revelation,’ we pick up right where the classic era left off to tell an epic tale of what may be the final battle between He-Man and Skeletor! Brought to life with the most metal character designs Powerhouse Animation can contain in the frame, this is the Masters of the Universe story you always wanted to see as a kid!”

Mattel Television is producing alongside executive producer Rob David, the vice president of Mattel TV and author of He-Man: The Eternity War. Writers include Eric Carrasco (Supergirl), Tim Sheridan (Reign of the Supermen), Diya Mishra (Magic the Gathering), and Marc Bernardin (Alphas). Castlevania’s Powerhouse Animation will oversee animation for the series, along with Carrasco, Sheridan, Mishra, and Bernardin.

Image zoom Rich Polk/Getty Images for Mattel

“Masters of the Universe has been a cultural phenomenon for generations, inspiring fans to discover their own power within,” David said. “Fans of this franchise have been waiting for the continuation of these characters, and Kevin Smith, as a Masters superfan himself, is the perfect champion and partner to expand the canon through a dynamic animated series on Netflix.”

The original He-Man animated TV series ran from 1983-85 and was set on the mystical planet of Eternia. Paired with the Sword of Power, protagonist Prince Adam transformed into He-Man, the most powerful man in the universe.

Another He-Man project was announced earlier this year, with Noah Centineo slated to portray the titular character in a film due out in 2020. It will be directed by the Nee brothers.

Related content: