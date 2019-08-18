Boy Meets World cast reunites with Mr. Feeny at Boston convention: 'We’re baaaaaack!'

Image zoom ABC Photo Archives/ABC via Getty Images

Boy Meets World type TV Show Network ABC Genre Sitcom

The Boy Meets World cast has reunited at Fan Expo Boston, with Mr. Feeny in tow.

The former costars stuck their tongues out in an Instagram post by Will Friedle, who played Eric Matthews on the popular ’90s sitcom. Also pictured are Danielle Fishel, Ben Savage, Rider Strong, and William Daniels.

“We’re baaaaaack!,” Friedle wrote, along with the hashtags “#nanananananana #fanexpoboston #crewsbacktogether #thiswasbillsidea.”

Fishel shared the same image with emojis over each person’s face, and later posted a funny photo of the four former cast members with the caption, “Lesson learned: Never try to take Danielle‘s chair.”

The group held a Q&A session at the event and also posed for photos with fans.

The series, which ran from 1993 to 2000, followed Savage’s Cory Matthews from middle school all the way to college and his marriage to Topanga (Fishel). He’s accompanied on his journey by his cool older brother, Eric; his best friend, Shawn (Strong); and their long-time teacher, Mr. Feeny (Daniels).

Fishel and Savage also reprised their roles in the spinoff Girl Meets World, which focused on Topanga and Corey’s daughter, Riley. Many of their former cast members, including Strong, Daniels, and Friedle, returned in guest appearances as well.

The beloved show has been embraced by fans during and after its run, and it seems like its stars have also kept in touch over the years. They’ve publicly reunited numerous times, most recently in March for Emerald City Comic-Con. In an Instagram post from the occasion, Fishel wrote, “Dream. Try. Do cons,” playing on Mr. Feeny’s guiding principles of “Dream. Try. Do Good.” Savage shared a picture of him with Daniels from the convention. Daniels turned 92 on March 31. “Always my teacher and friend,” Savage wrote.

