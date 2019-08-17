Instinct canceled after 2 seasons

Image zoom Linda Källérus/CBS

CBS felt the instinct to cancel Instinct after two seasons.

Creator Michael Rauch revealed the news that the procedural drama will not be returning for a third season in a series of tweets.

“I’m very sad to relay the news that @instinctcbs won’t be renewed for a 3rd season,” Rauch wrote. “We will double up this Sunday and our season/series finale will be Aug 25.”

I’m very sad to relay the news that @instinctcbs won’t be renewed for a 3rd season. We will double up this Sunday and our season/series finale will be Aug 25. Endless thanks to @Alancumming & @bojnovak for making Dylan & Lizzie more everything than I could have ever hoped 1/2 pic.twitter.com/yyhyfOAIeJ — Michael Rauch (@Michael_Rauch) August 16, 2019

The series creator then went on to thank the cast, crew, and “diehard fans for your love, loyalty & excellent taste (is it too soon to ask for a reboot?).”

2/2 & thanks to our incredible crew, cast, writers, producers & all who helped make our show, with respect, talent & kindness. And a giant thank you to our diehard fans for your love, loyalty & excellent taste (is it too soon to ask for a reboot?) @TVdub @SirWilliamHowe — Michael Rauch (@Michael_Rauch) August 16, 2019

Because only 11 episodes were filmed for season 2, Sunday will feature two new episodes and the final episode will air next Sunday, Aug. 25.

Instinct stars Alan Cumming as Dylan Reinhart, a former CIA operative who’s created a quieter life for himself as a professor and author of a best-selling book on abnormal behavior. When tenacious and resourceful NYPD detective Lizzie Needham (Bojana Novakovic) approaches him to help her solve a serial killer case, he gets lured back into the adrenaline filled world of law enforcement, and he and Lizzie realize that, together, they make the perfect team.

Star Novakovic took to Twitter to vent her frustrations over Instinct‘s cancelation. “This sucks balls,” she wrote.

WELL THIS SUCKS BALLS. But when one door closes another… actually fuck that. This sucks balls. Love to all our fans and the most incredible cast and crew. Thank you all for an incredible two years. @Michael_Rauch @Alancumming @CBSTweet @CBSTVStudios @TVdub https://t.co/80QDAJvbTy — Bojana Novakovic (@bojnovak) August 16, 2019

Instinct will begin airing its final three episodes on Sunday at 9 p.m. on CBS.

