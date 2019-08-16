What to Watch this weekend: Murder, mystery, and mayhem on the season 2 premiere of Mindhunter

Image zoom

FRIDAY

Mindhunter

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Season Premiere

It’s been almost two years since we were first given a front-row view into the thought processes of serial killers in Netflix’s Mindhunter. Now, the show returns for a second season, which is set to reunite the members of the FBI’s Behavioral Science Unit — played by Jonathan Groff, Holt McCallany, and Anna Torv — as they get called in to provide their expertise on one of the nation’s most haunting cases: the Atlanta child killings. More murder, mystery, and mayhem can all be expected, as can appearances by some of America’s most famous serial killers, including Charles Manson, Son of Sam, and the BTK Strangler. —Lauren Huff

Jim Gaffigan: Quality Time

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Amazon Prime

Quality Time is Amazon Prime’s first original comedy special, so it only makes sense the streaming service would enlist “The King of Clean Comedy,” stand-up heavyweight Jim Gaffigan, to supply the laughs. Pun intended on ‘heavyweight;’ Gaffigan is in part known for his bits both about food – particularly bacon – and his own weight. It’s no surprise then, that he spends a solid fifth of Quality Time’s 72-minute runtime making self-deprecating fat and fat-adjacent jokes like, “I’ve always talked about my weight in my stand-up, but in the past after shows if I ran into audience members they’d be like ‘Jim, you’re not that fat.’ But now after shows, they’re like, ‘Good show.’” As a subscriber to Hannah Gadsby’s criticism of self-deprecating jokes, maybe I wasn’t the right audience for this special. Then again, so much of the observational humor in Quality Time just felt so familiar, and at the special’s expense. That’s not to say Gaffigan doesn’t know how to write a clever joke, because he certainly does; it’s just unfortunate that there’s nothing in Quality Time that’s both clever and surprising. B- —Daniel Menegaz

SATURDAY

Zombie Tidal Wave

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on Syfy

He fought off sharks, now Ian Ziering is tackling the living dead for this new Syfy original film, which he created and produces with Sharknado franchise director Anthony C. Ferrante. Zombie Tidal Wave is exactly what it sounds like … a tidal wave of zombies caused by a mysterious ocean-borne outbreak, which is threatening sea captain Hunter Shaw (Ziering) and his seaside community. So he and a group of locals have to uncover the origins of the pandemic, all the while fighting off the undead. —Gerrad Hall

SUNDAY

I Am Patrick Swayze

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on Paramount Network

Premiering on what would’ve been the iconic actor’s 67th birthday, this documentary special digs into Patrick Swayze’s life, work, and legacy. Interviews with his costars – Demi Moore, Jennifer Grey, Sam Elliott – his family, and his widow Lisa Niemi reveal a portrait of a talented, sensitive man. Among the many poignant moments: Niemi discusses the abuse Swayze faced as a child, Grey recalls how he supported her on the set of Dirty Dancing, and we see how Swayze worked 14- to 16-hour days shooting a TV show while undergoing chemotherapy. —Tyler Aquilina

*times are ET and subject to change