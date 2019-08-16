Syfy cancels Krypton, star Cameron Cuffe says he will ‘always be a proud son’

Image zoom Steffan Hill/Syfy

Superman’s grandfather is saying goodbye.

Syfy has decided against a third season of Krypton, a Superman prequel that focuses on Seg-El (Cameron Cuffe), the grandfather of the Man of Steel. The series was set 200 years before Superman’s birth.

The drama just wrapped its second season to middling numbers; Wednesday’s finale only averaged 350,000 viewers.

But on Friday, Cuffe had only positive things to say about his experience working in the DC universe.

What I feel above all is gratitude. I spent 3 years living an impossible dream. I will always be a proud son of Krypton. Keep believing in a better tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/LqMBedxpdf — Cameron Cuffe (@thecameroncuffe) August 16, 2019

At Comic-Con in July, Cuffe brought down the house during EW’s Brave Warriors panel by sharing a hilarious story about how he prepped for a sex scene. Think lots of protein for weeks, then one day of a carb binge — which did nothing for his intestines. You simply must read about it here.

Krypton is available for streaming on DC Universe.

