Facebook overlord Mark Zuckerberg had quite an uncomfortable time getting grilled by Congress last year, and now it’s time for Pied Piper CEO Richard Hendricks to one-up him in the awkward department. In the trailer for the final season of HBO tech comedy Silicon Valley, Richard (Thomas Middleditch) heads to D.C. for a hearing to testify about the security of user data, and the results are a binge of cringe.

“He looks like a child in a messy custody hearing…” observes Gilfoyle (Martin Starr) as Richard falters in the spotlight. “But you don’t feel sorry for him,” adds Dinesh (Kumail Nanjiani). “You just want him to go away and not have any parents at all.”

HBO announced back in May that season 6 would be the last for the critic-approved show that chronicled the rollercoaster ride of the employees of a technology company that boasted a game-changing compression algorithm. The series, which also stars Zach Woods, Amanda Crew, and Jimmy O. Yang, has been nominated for the Outstanding Comedy Series Emmy in each of its first five seasons.

“Silicon Valley has been a career and life highlight for us,” said showrunners Mike Judge (who co-created the series) and Alec Berg in a statement in May. “We’ll miss it desperately, but we’ve always let Pied Piper’s journey guide the way, and Season 6 seems to be the fitting conclusion. We are forever indebted to our incredible cast, crew, and partners at HBO. At a certain point, there’s only so much we can do to make the world a better place.”

The sixth and final season, which launches Oct. 27, contains seven episodes. Check out the trailer above to see what happens after Richard asks the government for permission for pace.

