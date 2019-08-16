Image zoom CBC

Schitt's Creek type TV Show Network Pop TV Genre Comedy

It’s common knowledge at this point (or at least, it definitely should be) that Schitt’s Creek is one of the best comedies on TV. So it shouldn’t come as any surprise that the bloopers would be even funnier than the CBC/Pop TV show. And yet, this delightful series is like, “Hold my beer Herb Ertlinger’s fruit wine,” and drops one of the most hilarious gag reels we’ve ever seen.

When the video starts off with Catherine O’Hara‘s Moira Rose messing up her iconic wine commercial, you know it’s going to be good. And things just get even better from there. Try not to snot while laughing like a certain other Schitt’s Creek star does in the video (it’s somehow both endearing and disgusting at the same time). But we wouldn’t blame you if you did!

Watch the hysterical blooper reel featuring Dan Levy, Eugene Levy, O’Hara, and more below:

the mega-blooper-reel you’ve all been waiting for pic.twitter.com/XP1qepgwvq — Schitt's Creek (@SchittsCreek) August 16, 2019

If this doesn’t help cement some Emmy wins for Schitt’s Creek then we will absolutely riot.

