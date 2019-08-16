Sarah Chalke to star opposite Katherine Heigl in new Netflix drama Firefly Lane

Image zoom Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Sarah Chalke is staying in the Netflix family.

Last seen on Friends From College (which was recently canceled by the streaming service), Chalke has just been cast to star in Netflix’s new drama series Firefly Lane, EW has confirmed. She joins previously announced Katherine Heigl as the other co-lead of the show based on the best-selling book by Kristin Hannah. Heigl will also executive produce the adaptation.

The 10-episode Firefly Lane tells the story of two inseparable best friends and their enduring, complicated bond, spanning four tumultuous decades. Chalke will play Kate Mularkey, described as “awkward and shy,” who feels overshadowed by Heigl’s Tully Hart, a “legendary talk show host and journalist.” Ben Lawson will play Kate’s ex-husband Ryan, who also has a long history working with Tully.

Maggie Friedman (Witches of East End) will serve as writer, showrunner, and executive producer, while Peter O’Fallon (UnREAL) will direct the premiere. The 2008 novel was a New York Times best-seller, and author Hannah will also serve as a co-executive producer. This the author’s third novel to be adapted for television, with The Nightingale and The Great Alone both currently in production at Sony’s TriStar Pictures.

Along with her recent stint on Friends from College, Chalke has also guest-starred on Speechless and voices one of the main characters on Rick and Morty, along with a short arc on Grey’s Anatomy and How I Met Your Mother. But she’s best known for playing Dr. Elliot Reid on Scrubs.

