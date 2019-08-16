Peaky Blinders season 5 premiere details released

Peaky Blinders type TV Show Genre Crime,

Drama

Netflix has announced that season 5 of the U.K. period crime show Peaky Blinders will premiere on Oct. 4. The new episodes find the world world thrown into turmoil by the financial crash of 1929. When Cillian Murphy‘s gangster-turned politician Tommy Shelby is approached by a charismatic politician with a bold vision for Britain, he realizes that his response will impact not only the future of his family but that of the entire nation.

In addition to Murphy, Season 5 of Peaky Blinders stars returning cast members Helen McCrory, Paul Anderson, Sophie Rundle, Finn Cole, Kate Phillips, Natasha O’Keeffe, Aidan Gillen, Jack Rowan, Charlie Murphy, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Harry Kirton, Packy Lee, Ned Dennehy, Ian Peck, and Benjamin Zephaniah.

New cast members include Sam Claflin (The Nightingale), Anya Taylor-Joy (The Witch, Split), Brian Gleeson (Phantom Thread), Kate Dickie (The Witch), Cosmo Jarvis (Lady Macbeth), Emmett J Scanlan (Butterfly), and Neil Maskell (Kill List), who plays Winston Churchill.

Watch the U.K. trailer for Peaky Blinders above and see images of Murphy in season 5 of the show, below.

