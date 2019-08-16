Kieran Culkin says he 'rips into' the extras on the set of Succession while in character

Image zoom Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

If Succession star Kieran Culkin hurls an insult your way, don’t take it personally.

The actor, 36, joined Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show this week to discuss his Emmy-nominated HBO drama — and his character’s proclivity for F-bombs and insults.

When Fallon, 44, pointed out that Culkin’s character Roman Roy holds nothing back when tossing insults around, Culkin revealed that sometimes he even pokes fun at extras on the set — only in character, of course.

“There are times where they’re just like, ‘You know what, if you want to, there’s a bunch of background actors there, just like, rip into them,’” Culkin told the late-night host, speaking of direction he’ll sometimes get.

“So at the end of a take, I’ll just start making fun of some guy’s beard and yelling at them, and they go ‘cut!’ and I run over and I’m like, ‘I’m Kieran by the way, they asked me [to say that],” he said.

Culkin, who is expecting his first child with wife Jazz Charton, added that he thinks audiences love to hate Roman and his onscreen siblings (played by Alan Ruck, Sarah Snook and Jeremy Strong).

“I’m not sure that they [viewers] like the characters, there’s something about them they just want to watch them and maybe watch them fail or something,” Culkin mused.

The Scott Pilgrim vs. The World star also said that although he hasn’t done much TV throughout his decades-long career, he finds it a nice change of pace.

“I usually, when I do a job, I don’t care what the perception of it is gonna be, because I’m just like, I did my part, however people like it is none of my business,” Culkin said. “Now I’m a little bit like, I hope people like it, because I wanna keep doing it.”

“So the fact that like people have been liking the show it actually feels really nice,” he added.

As it should — the HBO family drama has received plenty of critical acclaim and was nominated last month for Outstanding Drama Series along with other critical darlings Better Call Saul, Bodyguard, Game of Thrones, Killing Eve, Ozark, Pose and This Is Us.

