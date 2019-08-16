Fear the Walking Dead pays tribute to Dawn of the Dead

Longtime connoisseurs of the horror genre will get a treat on Sunday’s episode of Fear the Walking Dead with a nod to what many consider the best zombie film of all time, and we’ve got the exclusive first few minutes of the episode for you right now.

The installment begins with a radio call from a man named Chuck, who has an unusual request, and is calling from an unusual place: an abandoned shopping mall. That brings Morgan, Dwight, and Grace to the mall in the hopes of carrying out that request. Naturally, things do not go swimmingly.

Zombie fans will note the similarity to George A. Romero’s 1978 classic Dawn of the Dead, which took place in a Pennsylvania shopping mall (as did the 2004 Zack Snyder remake). Whether that means there will be a baseball player zombie and Hare Krishna zombie roaming around the ground floor remains to be seen, but you can get a look at just what Morgan, Dwight, and Grace are up against in the clip above. Also, SPOILER ALERT: Grace likes to listen to audiobooks… and on double speed!

Check it all out above, and then see if the trio survives the Mall of Death Sunday night on AMC.

