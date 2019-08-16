Elvis Presley is coming to Netflix in a new animated spy series Agent King

Image zoom Bettmann/Getty Images

Netflix is finding a new way to revive Elvis Presley.

The streaming service announced on Friday, the 42nd anniversary of Presley’s death, that it would be working with the King of Rock and Roll’s ex-wife Priscilla Presley, rock singer John Eddie, Sony Pictures Animation, Sony Pictures Television, and Authentic Brands Group to make an adult animated series titled Agent King.

In the series, the rockstar, who always wanted to be a superhero, is moonlighting as a secret government spy defending the country he loves.

“From the time Elvis was a young boy he always dreamed of being the superhero fighting crime and saving the world! Agent King lets him do just that,” co-creator Priscilla Presley says in a statement provided to EW. “My co-creator John Eddie and I are so excited to be working with Netflix and Sony Animation on this amazing project and getting the chance to show the world an Elvis they haven’t seen before.”

Image zoom Netflix

Mike Arnold, a longtime writer for the FXX series Archer, about another charismatic secret agent, will serve as showrunner, writer, and executive producer on Agent King. Additionally, the show has tapped popular fashion designer John Varvatos to custom design the animated Presley’s entire wardrobe.

Related content: