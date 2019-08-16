David Schwimmer lookalike sentenced to jail time for theft

As it turns out, David Schwimmer‘s lookalike couldn’t pivot his way out of jail time.
On Thursday, a U.K. judge sentenced Ross Geller dopplegänger, Abdulah Husseni, to nine months in prison for committing theft and fraud. Confused? Here’s a little context: Back in October 2018, police in Blackpool, England shared a CCTV image of a man who had used a stolen bank card to make fraudulent purchases, and the internet exploded on the realization he bore a striking resemblance to Schwimmer’s Friends character, Ross.
After Friends fans had a field day posting jokes about the beloved character, Schwimmer himself got in on the fun. The actor shared a video on social media proving he was in New York at the time and therefore could not have been the culprit in question. “Officers, I swear it wasn’t me,” he wrote on Twitter, accompanied by a video of him reenacting the surveillance footage of Husseni.
Schwimmer has not yet responded to his lookalike’s sentencing.
