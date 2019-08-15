What to Watch on Thursday: Lucy Liu wraps up Elementary and kicks off Why Women Kill

Image zoom

Why Women Kill

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on CBS All Access

Series debut

From Desperate Housewives creator Marc Cherry comes Why Women Kill, a dark comedy series exploring marriage, infidelity, and women’s issues through the lens of three protagonists. It features Ginnifer Goodwin as 1960s housewife Beth Ann, Lucy Liu as socialite Simone in the ’80s, and rising star Kirby Howell-Baptiste as a feminist lawyer in 2018. While each woman’s marriage is picture-perfect on the outside, betrayal and lies rest beneath the surface, threatening to explode with killer consequences. If you’re looking for drama, with some social commentary, top-notch physical acting (who doesn’t want to see Liu slap someone?), and a side of ’80s fashion nostalgia, Why Women Kill is going to be essential fall viewing. —Rachel Yang

Elementary

Image zoom Jeff Neira/CBS

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on CBS

Series finale

After initially being approached to test tech billionaire Odin Reichenbach’s crime prevention system and then growing increasingly suspicious of his intentions, Holmes (Jonny Lee Miller) and Watson (Lucy Liu) are now closer than ever to taking him down. And now would be the perfect time, given that it’s the final episode of this series. Meanwhile, the crime-fighting duo receive word about Jamie Moriarty (a.k.a. Irene Adler, played by Natalie Dormer), their old nemesis turned Sherlock’s former lover. —Gerrad Hall

What Else to Watch

8 p.m.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation — MTV

Holey Moley — ABC

9 p.m.

Family Food Fight (season finale) — ABC

*times are ET and subject to change