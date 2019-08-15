Los Angeles is getting its own Friends-themed Central Perk pop-up

Image zoom Paul Drinkwater/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Friends type TV Show Network NBC Genre Sitcom

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf is really being there for Friends fans. After launching a roster of themed coffee selections to mark the show’s 25th anniversary, the coffee shop chain is transforming two of its Los Angeles locations into pop-ups modeled on Central Perk, the iconic hangout of TV’s favorite sextet.

The pop-ups will be open for one week only, Aug. 16-23, and are decked out in Friends-themed artwork and decor, including mugs reading “We Were on a Coffee Break” and “How You Brewin’.” There’s also a photo booth featuring Central Perk’s famous orange couch, and cups will be adorned with special Central Perk sleeves. All that’s missing is Phoebe performing one of her signature tunes. (You might want to hear “Smelly Cat,” but we prefer a lesser-known composition.)

This promotion is just one of a slew of events and products tying in to the series’ silver anniversary. Another Central Perk-themed pop-up is opening in New York in September, and you can soon bring the coffee shop home with you in the form of a Central Perk LEGO set. Pottery Barn also launched a collection of Friends-themed pieces including Rachel’s apothecary table. We’d ask if there could be any more tie-ins, but the answer will undoubtedly turn out to be yes.

You can find out more about the Coffee Bean pop-up here.

